Anna Collison

Collison receives IFMA scholarship

CEDAR FALLS — The Eastern Iowa IFMA Chapter has awarded a $5,000 scholarship to Anna Collison, a student at the University of Northern Iowa.

The scholarships are meant to help students in a facilities management related field.

Collison also will receive a free trip to World Workplace in Phoenix, an International Facilities Management Association convention.

She is studying design at UNI and also works as an assistant at UNI Facilities Management.

