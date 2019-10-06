Collison receives IFMA scholarship
CEDAR FALLS — The Eastern Iowa IFMA Chapter has awarded a $5,000 scholarship to Anna Collison, a student at the University of Northern Iowa.
The scholarships are meant to help students in a facilities management related field.
Collison also will receive a free trip to World Workplace in Phoenix, an International Facilities Management Association convention.
She is studying design at UNI and also works as an assistant at UNI Facilities Management.
