Collins/35

CEDAR FALLS -- Tom and Brenda "Oberheu" Collins are observing their 35th wedding anniversary.
They were married Sept. 22, 1984, at Nazareth Lutheran Church.
Tom is employed by Young Plumbing & Heating, and Brenda is a RN at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.
Their family includes three children, KC and Charlotte Collins of Olathe, Kan., Spencer Collins and fiancee Katherine Burns of Des Moines and William and Cari Lee of Waterloo, along with two grandchildren, Kamden Collins and Layton Lee.
