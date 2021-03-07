 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Colleen Crow
0 comments
BIRTHDAY

Colleen Crow

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Colleen Crow

Colleen Crow

Colleen Crow

WATERLOO-Colleen (Power) Crow of Waterloo will be turning 90 on Saturday, March 13th.

Please shower her with cards for her celebration!

You can send cards to: 353 Joy Drive Waterloo, 50701

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News