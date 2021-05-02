 Skip to main content
Colleen Armstrong Carstens
Colleen Armstrong Carstens

We invite you to a celebration of the life of Colleen Armstrong Carstens, born November 14th 1954, deceased July 3rd 2020.  The celebration will begin at 1:00 p.m. on May 15th, at the Majestic Moon Event Center in Waterloo.   A special service will be followed by some of Colleen’s favorite foods including pork tenderloins and rhubarb dessert. 

Bring your most joyful memories with you as we celebrate a life lived so fully and happily.  Dress for a gathering of friends rather than a funeral.  A bartender will be on duty as Colleen didn’t mind having a cold Coors Light with her tenderloin. 

Flowers may be delivered to the Majestic Moon between 1:00 and 5:00 the day before or after 10:00 a.m. on May 15th.  Flowers or memorial contributions to The Bird House, Hospice Home of Johnson County, in Iowa City are equally welcome.    

