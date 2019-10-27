Club Les Dames 2019 Scholarship Winners
Club Les Dames is announcing the winners of the following 2019 scholarships:
The Mary McLeod Bethune Scholarship was awarded to Jaela Theroith from Waterloo East High School.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The Olabelle Reed Memorial Scholarship went to Nia Crowley from Waterloo East High School.
The Club Les Dames Scholarships were awarded to Michelle Moss and Dominiqua Watts from Waterloo East High School, and Kobe Smith from West High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.