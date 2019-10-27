{{featured_button_text}}

Club Les Dames 2019 Scholarship Winners

Club Les Dames is announcing the winners of the following 2019 scholarships:

The Mary McLeod Bethune Scholarship was awarded to Jaela Theroith from Waterloo East High School.

The Olabelle Reed Memorial Scholarship went to Nia Crowley from Waterloo East High School.

The Club Les Dames Scholarships were awarded to Michelle Moss and Dominiqua Watts from Waterloo East High School, and Kobe Smith from West High School.

