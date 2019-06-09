{{featured_button_text}}
Members of Club Les Dames

Members of Club Les Dames

Club Les Dames receives grant

WATERLOO — Club Les Dames is the recent recipient of a FY 2019 Discretionary Fund award from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association.

Club Les Dames, organized in 1960, has sustained its original club goals of promoting personal and educational growth, and engaging in community service. For the past 33 years, the club has sponsored an annual cotillion, an opportunity for African-American high school senior girls to engage in personal growth-oriented activities and to celebrate their accomplishments.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The proceeds from the cotillion have been used to award scholarships to eligible seniors in the Cedar Valley.

The club also donates to non-profit organizations that provide services to those in need.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments