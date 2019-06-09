Club Les Dames receives grant
WATERLOO — Club Les Dames is the recent recipient of a FY 2019 Discretionary Fund award from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association.
Club Les Dames, organized in 1960, has sustained its original club goals of promoting personal and educational growth, and engaging in community service. For the past 33 years, the club has sponsored an annual cotillion, an opportunity for African-American high school senior girls to engage in personal growth-oriented activities and to celebrate their accomplishments.
The proceeds from the cotillion have been used to award scholarships to eligible seniors in the Cedar Valley.
The club also donates to non-profit organizations that provide services to those in need.
