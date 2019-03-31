WATERLOO — Club Les Dames will host the 32nd annual Debutante Cotillion Ball April 6 at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.
Doors open at 7 p.m., followed by the program and presentation of the 12 debutantes at 8 p.m.
Tickets for the event can be purchased from one of the debutantes or Maxine Tisdale at (319) 610-0689. Tickets will also be sold at the door the day of the event. Ticket prices are $15 for adults; $10 for students (ages 3 and up).
Debutantes from East High School include Amanee Arie Clark, daughter of Janae and Demetrius Anderson; Daejah Lorene Wright, daughter of Schalisa Taylor and David Wright; Dominiqua Watts, daughter of Ruth Cole; Havelyn Anderson, daughter of the late Tina Anderson and the late Arlando Anderson, Guardian Jerra Nash; Jada Rae Wynter, daughter of Nia and DeMarcus Wynter; Jaela DeMaya Theroith, daughter of Shayla Denton and Jerrod Theroith; Kerris Sierra Roberts, daughter of Sherie Roberts; Michelle Analise Moss, daughter of Angela Vanarsdale and Larry Moss; Nia Symone Crowley, daughter of the late Elizabeth Crowley and Scott Crowley; and Tierra Trenette Epps, daughter of Lorrene Epps and Talin Carter Hall.
Debutantes from West High School include NaTracia Pearl Ceaser, daughter of Tracey Ceaser and Andre Galloway and Shania Alicia Smith, daughter of Nicole Oscars and Lorane Burgess Jr.
