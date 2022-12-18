 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cliff Rudolph

  • 0

WATERLOO -- Cliff Rudolph celebrated his 80th birthday on Dec. 12 with a card shower.

He was born Dec. 12, 1942, in Waterloo, the son of Amil & Maxine Rudolph

Cliff worked as Broker/Owner of Century 21 Real Estate for most of his career. Prior to that, he was owner/operator of Cliff's Sport Supply. He married Nancy Hauser in 1972 and was inducted to Waterloo Softball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Their daughter is Shannon Rudolph Umthum, and there are three grandchildren, Landon, Avery and Dylan.

Send cards to 333 Presley Circle, Waterloo Iowa 50701.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John Leslie Chambers

John Leslie Chambers

WATERLOO — John Leslie Chambers will celebrate his 80th birthday Dec. 6 with a family dinner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News