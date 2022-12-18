WATERLOO -- Cliff Rudolph celebrated his 80th birthday on Dec. 12 with a card shower.
He was born Dec. 12, 1942, in Waterloo, the son of Amil & Maxine Rudolph
Cliff worked as Broker/Owner of Century 21 Real Estate for most of his career. Prior to that, he was owner/operator of Cliff's Sport Supply. He married Nancy Hauser in 1972 and was inducted to Waterloo Softball Hall of Fame in 2006.
Their daughter is Shannon Rudolph Umthum, and there are three grandchildren, Landon, Avery and Dylan.
Send cards to 333 Presley Circle, Waterloo Iowa 50701.