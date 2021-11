Cletus Wellner

WATERLOO – Cletus Wellner celebrated his 93rd birthday on Oct. 29.

Cletus married Mary Ann Mentel on June 18, 1960 at St. Joseph’s Church in Waterloo. Their children are Pat, Tim, Paul, Jim and Sandy Wellner, Sue Olson and Mark Wellner (deceased); four grandchildren (1 deceased) and two great-grandchildren.

He is retired from the Waterloo Post Office.

Well wishes may be sent to him at: 3529 E. Shaulis Road, Waterloo IA, 50702.

