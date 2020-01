Clark/60

REINBECK — Jerry and Darlene Clark will be honored on their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Jerry Clark and Darlene Burrage were married Jan. 30, 1960, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Jerry is retired from John Deere PEC. Darlene is retired from the Waterloo Schools as a bus driver.

They were blessed with five children, Teresa and Jeff Henricks of Reinbeck, Jerry Jr. (deceased), Jean Clark of Waterloo, Susan and Todd Wandro of Independence, Jon and Cindi Clark of Reinbeck and Matthew and Annie Clark of Bradenton, Fla.

Their family also includes 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, (one deceased) — Grant the Great, age 9.

Their oldest grandchild was born on their anniversary 43 years ago, and their oldest child was also married at the Little Brown Church.

Cards may be sent to them at 205 Blackhawk St., Reinbeck 50669.

