Clapp-Ludemann

Kyele Clapp and Teal Ludemann

LA PORTE CITY — Kyele Clapp and Teal Ludemann will be married in June.

Parents of the couple are Sarah and Aaron Leeper of Center Point, Trent Clapp of La Porte City, and Malinda and Shawn Hansen, also of La Porte City, and Kurt and Tiffany Ludemann of Oelwein.

The bride-to-be works for the U.S. Postal Service, and her fiance works for Sides & Bown Construction, La Porte City.

Vows are planned for 5 p.m. June 1 at Kyele’s papa’s pond at 8480 Jubilee Road, La Porte City, with a reception and dance immediately following the ceremony.

