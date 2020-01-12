Claman named to “Dare to Discover” list
CALMAR — Sabrina Claman is one of University of Iowa student researchers featured in the “Dare to Discover” street banner campaign, an annual activity coordinated by the UI’s Office of the Vice President for Research.
Nominated by their campus mentors, the 22 undergraduate and 30 graduate students included in this year’s program represent the breadth and depth of research and scholarship at the UI, from the arts to engineering, public health, medicine, the natural and social sciences, and more. One in three undergraduates—and nearly all graduate students—participate in research before they graduate from the UI.
Claman, an art major, spent the summer and fall semester experiencing, documenting, and analyzing farm life in her hometown area. With an interest in documentary comics, her information reflected the farmer’s day-to-day life, experiences one might have on a farm, illustrated visuals to farm technology and how it functions, how farming has been historically used in the area, and how it has changed over time.
Courier Reporter Melody Parker's most memorable stories of 2019
Call me fickle, but when I’m working on an article, it’s always my favorite. After a year of “favorites,” it was hard to narrow down my top five favorite stories for 2019. So, I settled on ones that are closest to my heart — memorable interviews, wonderful people and great stories to write.
Melody Parker is the Courier's special sections editor, and has covered the Cedar Valley for 33 years.