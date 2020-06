Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

INDEPENDENCE - Ronald and Francis Ciesielski are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Ronald and Francis Hum were joined in marriage on June 11, 1960, at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence. They have both retired.