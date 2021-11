Chuck Eckhart

WATERLOO-Chuck Eckhart is celebrating his 90th birthday with a card shower.

Chuck was born on November 8, 1931, in La Porte City to Morris and Delia Eckhart.

He later married Barbara Seavy in 1955.

Chuck retired from John Deere.

His family includes: Danny, Todd, Ann, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 1325 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, 50702.

