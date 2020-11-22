 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christopher/50
0 comments
ANNIVERSARY

Christopher/50

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Christopher/50

WATERLOO—Mr. and Mrs. Christopher are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family dinner.

Jim Christopher married Diane Schons on November 27, 1970, at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Eagle Center.

Mr. Christopher is retired from Firestone and Walmart. Mrs. Christopher is a retired teacher from St. Ed’s.

Their family includes: Chad (Sharon) Christopher of Hudson, Heather Randall of Waterloo, BJ (Olive) Christopher of Gilbertsville, Pa., and Danielle (Keith) Donnelly of Independence; and ten grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 922 Nancy Rd., Waterloo, 50701.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News