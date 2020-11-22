Christopher/50

WATERLOO—Mr. and Mrs. Christopher are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family dinner.

Jim Christopher married Diane Schons on November 27, 1970, at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Eagle Center.

Mr. Christopher is retired from Firestone and Walmart. Mrs. Christopher is a retired teacher from St. Ed’s.

Their family includes: Chad (Sharon) Christopher of Hudson, Heather Randall of Waterloo, BJ (Olive) Christopher of Gilbertsville, Pa., and Danielle (Keith) Donnelly of Independence; and ten grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 922 Nancy Rd., Waterloo, 50701.

