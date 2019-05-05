WASHBURN — Christine Ames will celebrate her retirement with an open house from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at 321 Third St., Washburn.
She retired May 3 from ABCM Corp.-Harmony House Health Care after 29 years.
Hosting the event will be her husband, Donald, and children Julie, Matthew and Neil (Kim).
No gifts are requested.
After 50 years in health care, Christine has decided to step back from full time employment by (semi) retiring, from Harmony House. She plans to continue her part-time work at Hawkeye Community College.
