Charlie Dietz
BIRTHDAY

Charlie Dietz

Charlie Dietz

Charlie Dietz

Charlie Dietz

NASHUA-Charlie Dietz will be celebrating his 75th birthday with a card shower.

Charlie was born to Charlie and Sadie Dietz on March 4, 1946, in New Hampton.

He married Twila Deike on September 5, 1971.

Their family includes: Two children; Darin (Jeanne) Dietz of Nashua, and Dana (Phil) Fuhr of Illinois City, Ill. Eight grandchildren; Kylie, Isabella, Grace, Aiden, Gracie, Caelen, Kinley, and Sophia.

Charlie farmed and worked for John Deere for 44 years.

Cards can be sent to: 2677 Scenic Lane, P.O. Box 262, Nashua, 50658.

