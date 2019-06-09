Charley, Umthum earn scholarships
JANESVILLE — Dawson Charley and Jayden Umthum were presented with $300 Janesville American Legion Auxiliary Merit Awards at an awards night in May at Janesville High School.
The son of Christopher and Jodi Charley, Dawson Charley plans to study athletic training at Loras College in Dubuque.
Jayden Umthum will attend Hawkeye Community College and Wartburg College, Waverly, to study business and sports management. She is the daughter of Bron and Mindy Umthum.
