Charles Wickersham

CEDAR FALLS - Charles C. Wickersham will be celebrating his 90th birthday on December 4th.

Chuck taught navigation while in the Navy during the Korean War, and he also taught Industrial Arts for two years in Harris, Ia., then in Gladbrook for 29 years, retiring in 1986.

Mr. Wickersham would like to hear from his former students and teachers on what they have been doing since high school, or just share a memory or two.

Send cards and letters to: 7501 University Ave., #5B, Cedar Falls, 50613.

