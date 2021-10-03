CFNEIA’s Fund Distributes $20,000 to Agencies

CEDAR FALLS — The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s Women’s Fund announced $20,000 in 2021 grant funding to three projects of organizations serving women and girls in Black Hawk County.

“We are fortunate to have a number of nonprofit agencies that provide programming and other supports for women and girls in Black Hawk County,” said Laurie Everhardt, director of development at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. “This year, there was $164,000 in grant requests to the Women’s Fund with $20,000 to award. As you can imagine, there was very thoughtful consideration for how to best allocate these awards.”

Grant recipient organization, project the grant will fund and grant amount are listed below by area.

Poverty and HomelessnessNortheast Iowa Food Bank, Cedar Valley Food Pantry for Young Parents Together

, $2,000

The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls,

Pathway of Hope

, $10,000

Violence and SafetyRiverview Center, Culturas Unidas Latinx Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence Support Group

, $8,000

Decisions on grant awards were determined by the 2021 Women’s Fund grant review committee, which consists of volunteers from Black Hawk County. Committee members include Kaye Englin, Nina Hamer, Brenda Loop, Wendy Martin, Jodie Muller and Susan Sims.

Women’s Fund grants are available for projects that address issues that lead to long-term change for Black Hawk County women and girls in the areas of education and literacy, poverty and homelessness, violence and safety, and health and healthcare. Since 2005, the Women’s Fund has awarded nearly $180,000 in grants benefitting women and girls in Black Hawk County.

The Women’s Fund is advised by Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s Women for Good which works to educate, engage and inspire giving to improve the lives of women and girls in Black Hawk County. Women for Good’s annual membership dues are $150 and support the Women’s Fund; $100 is tax-deductible and is also eligible for a 25% state tax credit. Any amount given above and beyond the $150 membership will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $75,000, as part of the Women’s Fund Matching Gift Campaign.

Women for Good membership also offers women an opportunity to engage with other individuals at quarterly events, the Women’s Fund grant selection process, and occasional volunteer opportunities or site visits at local nonprofit agencies.

“We are always seeking community-minded individuals to join Women for Good, and to be engaged in learning and helping to address the biggest needs for women and girls in our community,” said Everhardt.

Visit www.cfneia.org/womenforgood to learn more about Women for Good or to become a member. Questions may be directed to Laurie Everhardt at 319-243-1352 or leverhardt@cfneia.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0