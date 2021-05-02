CFHS Class Reunion

C/O 1971 Class Reunion
CEDAR FALLS-Cedar Falls High School 1971 50th Class Reunion-The following arrangements have been planned:
Friday, June 25, 2021 - Meet & Greet, Starts at 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Casual visit with classmates. Lights snacks & beverage ticket. Cash bar on-site. AMVETS Post #49; 1934 Irving St., Cedar Falls.
Saturday, June 26, 2021 - Cookout Picnic Starts at 5 p.m.
Sturgis Park Shelter, Gateway Park, 102 Lincoln St., Cedar Falls, dinner starts at 6 p.m. Live music and cash bar on site, $25/person.
Reservations required by 6/10/21 by calling 319-231-2621. On Facebook: Cedar Falls High Class of 1971.