CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls Community Credit Union is excited to announce the recipients of the annual educational scholarships.

CFCCU members Olivia Remmert and Matthew Timmer have each been awarded a $1,000 scholarship to continue their education.

Applicants were required to prepare an essay on: Credit Unions were founded on the philosophy of "people helping people": what can credit unions do to help make a difference in our communities?

Remmert attends Cedar Falls High School and plans to study health science at the University of Iowa. Timmer is a graphic design student at Iowa State University.

