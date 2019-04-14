{{featured_button_text}}
Celia (Deike) Leisinger

Celia Leisinger

DENVER — Celia was born April 19, 1925.

Help make her 94th birthday special by sending birthday greetings to:

Celia Leisinger

c/o Denver Sunset Home

235 N. Mill St.

Denver, IA 50622

Love you, Mom!

Dean Deike, Dallas Deike, Donna deNeui, Davon Thurman and Deb Sullivan

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments