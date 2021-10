Duane and Joanne Craft

LA PORTE CITY-Each life deserves a special celebration.

Family, friends, and neighbors, you’re invited to help us

honor the lives of our parents, Duane and Joanne Craft,

who passed away late in 2020. Please joins us and share your memories

and stories of our parents.

Sunday, October 24, 1-4 p.m., 501 Sycamore St., La Porte City, St. Paul United Methodist Church.

The Craft Kids-Deb, Allen, Angie, and Families

