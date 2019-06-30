Celebration of Life
Celebrate the Life of Richard “Dick” Phillips, 82, Waterloo, who passed away March 31, 2019, at 3:04 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Dick worked at John Deere for 30 years and was a school bus driver for Cedar Falls Schools for 17 years.
Celebration will be held at Pizza Ranch, 4302 University Ave., Cedar Falls, Saturday, July 6, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Check in with cashier. Lunch is on us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.