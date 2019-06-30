{{featured_button_text}}
Richard L. "Dick" Phillips

Richard L. "Dick" Phillips

Celebration of Life

Celebrate the Life of Richard “Dick” Phillips, 82, Waterloo, who passed away March 31, 2019, at 3:04 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Dick worked at John Deere for 30 years and was a school bus driver for Cedar Falls Schools for 17 years.

Celebration will be held at Pizza Ranch, 4302 University Ave., Cedar Falls, Saturday, July 6, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Check in with cashier. Lunch is on us.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments