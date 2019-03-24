Try 3 months for $3
Bob Bouman

Celebration of Life

There will be a Celebration of Life for Bob Bouman, 71, of Tripoli, formerly of Dike, to be held March 30.

Service beginning at 1 p.m. at the Tripoli Welcome Center, 100 N. Main, Tripoli.

