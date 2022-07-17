Ted Melohn

September 6, 1942—June 11, 2022

Ted Melohn, 79, of Stout, Iowa. He passed away at MercyOne in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Saturday, June 11, of natural causes.

A Celebration of Life is set for July 23 at the Cedar Falls Eagles Club, 2124 Lone Tree Road, Cedar Falls, from noon to 4 p.m. Ted was a proud member of the Cedar Falls Eagles for many years.

Ted was born Sept. 6, 1942.

He is survived by his children, Gary (Zenny) Melohn of National City, CA; Scott (Eileen) Melohn of Clarksville; and Amy (Dave) Meyer of Bristow; his sisters Carol (Bob) Kunna of Melvin, MI, and Darlene Campanella of Waverly and one brother Rob (Deb) Melohn of Reinbeck. He is also survived by 13 grandkids, 23 great-grandkids and one great-great grandson.

Ted enjoyed many things in life, including camping, fishing and traveling. He especially loved spending time with his grandkids and playing solitaire on his tablet. He also enjoyed going to the post office, and as ones who really knew Ted, the post office is probably having a cold one at the Eagles Club.

Ted’s family would like to thank everyone in advance for coming to join in celebrating his life at the Eagles Club. There will be plenty of food and stories of his life.

Please come and celebrate with us.