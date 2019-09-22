{{featured_button_text}}
Rollin "Samm" McCombs

Celebration of Life for Rollin McCombs

Celebrate Rollin Eugene (Samm) McCombs “Toy Soldier” life with his children (Chris, Toni, Tracy, Gail, Teri and Glen) and friends Sept. 22, 2019, at 2245 Temple Ave., Waterloo, at 3 p.m.

He enlisted in the Army and served in Korea 1951-1953, retired from Viking Pump in 1995, after which he made toys for the less fortunate and disaster victims.

