Celebration of Life for Bob Sells
Gilbertville, Iowa, Oct. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion in Gilbertville.
Bob passed away on Sept. 3, 2019, after a two-year battle with cancer.
He was a building contractor in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls area for over 45 years. Please come and help the family celebrate a life well lived.
