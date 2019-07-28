Celebration of Life for Beverly Knipfer
The family of Beverly Ann Armstrong Knipfer will hold a Celebration of Life on Aug. 10, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church, 643 Sixth St. in Jesup, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Beverly passed away from leukemia, was cremated and interred next to her parents at the Cherokee Timpson Chapel Cemetery in Oklahoma where Barton will join her in eternity when our Lord Jesus Christ calls him home.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Beverly enjoyed her family, being a Sunday School teacher, leading a Girl Scout Troop and childcare.
We ask that you come and share with family and friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.