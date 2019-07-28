{{featured_button_text}}
Beverly Ann Armstrong Knipfer

Beverly Armstrong Knipfer

Celebration of Life for Beverly Knipfer

The family of Beverly Ann Armstrong Knipfer will hold a Celebration of Life on Aug. 10, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church, 643 Sixth St. in Jesup, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Beverly passed away from leukemia, was cremated and interred next to her parents at the Cherokee Timpson Chapel Cemetery in Oklahoma where Barton will join her in eternity when our Lord Jesus Christ calls him home.

Beverly enjoyed her family, being a Sunday School teacher, leading a Girl Scout Troop and childcare.

We ask that you come and share with family and friends.

