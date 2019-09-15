{{featured_button_text}}
Mark Jensen

Mark Jensen

Celebrating the Life of Mark Jensen

Cornerstone Fellowship Church, 5625 Prairie St., Cedar Falls, located off Cedar Heights Drive, will provide a service for those in need from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.

Also, from 3 to 8 p.m. that day, gather amongst friends alike at Lofty’s, for there is strength in numbers.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Family will host a memorial at a later date.

Share photos JAMAICA MAN@yahoo.com

Story trading PirateSkyKing @gmail.com.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments