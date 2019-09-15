Celebrating the Life of Mark Jensen
Cornerstone Fellowship Church, 5625 Prairie St., Cedar Falls, located off Cedar Heights Drive, will provide a service for those in need from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
Also, from 3 to 8 p.m. that day, gather amongst friends alike at Lofty’s, for there is strength in numbers.
Family will host a memorial at a later date.
