The Doo Wops

The Doo Wops, an a cappella group from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area, will mark their 25th anniversary with a celebration party and special guests, well-known local band Milk and Honey!

The Doo Wops have entertained audiences throughout Iowa and Wisconsin with their pop and Doo Wop classics such as “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” “Blue Moon,” “At the Hop” and many more.

Please join the Doo Wops and Milk and Honey on:

  • Saturday, June 15, from 7-10 p.m. at The Majestic Moon, 1955 Locke Ave., Waterloo.
  • $5 per person tickets sold at the door.

