The Doo Wops, an a cappella group from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area, will mark their 25th anniversary with a celebration party and special guests, well-known local band Milk and Honey!
The Doo Wops have entertained audiences throughout Iowa and Wisconsin with their pop and Doo Wop classics such as “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” “Blue Moon,” “At the Hop” and many more.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Please join the Doo Wops and Milk and Honey on:
- Saturday, June 15, from 7-10 p.m. at The Majestic Moon, 1955 Locke Ave., Waterloo.
- $5 per person tickets sold at the door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.