Cedar Valley Hospice volunteers

New Cedar Valley Hospice volunteers include, front: Sharon Saddoris, Lisa Miller and Missy Neebel. Back: Christine Shipley, Ross Helgevold, Marchell Philip, Kevin Dill, Shannon Simpson, Jeannie Woodward, Bev Fish and Ardijana Mustedanag.

Cedar Valley Hospice welcomes new volunteers

WATERLOO — This summer, Cedar Valley Hospice welcomed 11 new volunteers to its team.

Volunteers donate their time and talents to serve patients and families.

For more information on hospice, call Paula Steimel at 272-2002.

