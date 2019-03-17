CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Woman’s Club will host a spring style show on March 23 at the Cedar Fall Woman’s Club house, 304 Clay St.
Maurices, Ross Dress for Less and Lane Bryant will display their spring styles to inspire our wardrobes with the latest fashion.
Light refreshments will be served at no cost. The event is sponsored by the membership committee for current members and their guests.
If you are interested in the Woman’s Club and you would like to attend this event, please call (319) 266-1431 or (319) 290-4338 to address questions.
