Cedar Falls Lions donated toys, cash to children’s hospital
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club turned pancakes into a promotion benefiting young hospital patients.
The service organization recently delivered $650 in toys — new, unwrapped stuffed animals, coloring books, puzzles, various games, journals and storybooks — plus $500 to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
The fundraiser for the pediatric patients included the Lions’ annual Sturgis Falls Pancake Event June 30. Discounted meals were provided to anyone bringing a toy to the breakfast.
Lions Club members also made toy and cash contributions during the fund drive.
“The success of this six-week campaign may encourage us to make this an annual part of the Lions outreach on behalf of kids with cancer,” said Roy Justis, Lions Pediatric Cancer local chair. “The response was remarkable, but frankly I was not surprised.”
