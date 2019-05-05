{{featured_button_text}}
Cedar Falls Lions

Cedar Falls Lions members picking up trash along Greenhill.

CEDAR FALLS -- A stretch of Greenhill Drive lost 430 pounds of trash recently when 16 members of the Cedar Falls Lions Club removed 39 bags of tires, chicken wire, folding chairs and other material between Hudson Road and Cedar Heights Drive in Cedar Falls.

Thanks, Lions members!

