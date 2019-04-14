CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club’s Kidsight program will test more Black Hawk County children for vision problems thanks to a $10,000 donation from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association.
The contribution will enable the Cedar Falls Lions Club to purchase a second iScreen Vision Screener 3000, a pediatric ophthalmic camera that detects eye abnormalities.
Club members screen for seven vision impairments in young children, 6 months to 6 years old. The infrared camera captures images of the pupil, which are evaluated by eye care professionals.
The vision disorders often lack evident symptoms, making them hard to diagnose. They include amblyopia or “lazy eye,” a failure to achieve normal visual sharpness. It is the leading cause of vision loss in children. Usually only one eye is affected.
The Cedar Falls Lions Club has screened 1,842 children in the area during this school year — with 142 referrals to eye care professionals — and expects to screen 2,400.
Screenings are coordinated with the River Falls Area Education Agency. Kidsight follows up with parents.
The effort is part of the Iowa KidSight program, a joint project of the Lions Clubs of Iowa and the University of Iowa’s Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences.
The Lions Clubs of Iowa have screened 545,131 children since the program’s inception in 2000 and 17,146 were referred to an eye care professional.
The regional Lions Clubs in NE 9 District have screened 74,000 children with 4,500 referred.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.