Cedar Falls Lions Club delivers personal care items to homeless shelters
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club delivered 579 “Packets of Care” to Cedar Valley shelters serving the homeless as part of a new quarterly public service initiative.
The personal hygiene packets assembled by 22 club members contained shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, soap, toothpaste and a toothbrush.
The recipients are staying at the Salvation Army-Women, Salvation Army-Men, Cedar Valley Friends of the Family, Catholic Workers House, Cedar Valley Hospitality House, Junkman Knobel Center and the Pathways Center.
“I was shocked when I contacted local homeless shelters and discovered the huge need in the Cedar Valley,” said Sandy Benak, who chaired the effort.
“My heart just broke when I heard why people became homeless — so many extenuating circumstances like losing a spouse, a job, a child, drugs.”
Cedar Valley dentists, hotels and Lions Club members donated some of the initial supplies, in addition to those purchased by the club, which will continue to assess the project. It could contribute as much as $1,600 annually to its success.
“The directors of these facilities are amazing, committed members of our communities and do their best to find resources to help, but they are limited,” Benak said. “By providing these personal hygiene items, the Cedar Falls Lions Club can help give the homeless back some of their dignity and truly serve others.”
