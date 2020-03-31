Cedar Falls educators at IASB Day on the Hill

DES MOINES -- School Board President Jeff Hassman, Board Vice President Sasha Wohlpart, Superintendent Andy Pattee and principals Jason Strub and Kim Cross from Cedar Falls Schools attended the recent Iowa Association of School Board’s annual Day on the Hill.

School board members, administrators, students, district staff and parents from across Iowa traveled to the Iowa State Capitol to make their voices heard on important education issues.

Attendeesfirst met for advocacy training, budget updates and legislative briefings with IASB staff. Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke on her administration’s legislative priorities and Sen. Chris Cournoyer and Rep. Ras Smith shared insights on a legislative panel.

