CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution recently honored Cynthia Sweet and Mary Taylor.
Sweet is the executive director for the Cedar Falls Community Foundation and has been involved with the Tourism Bureau in Cedar Falls. She worked with the city commission to save the Cedar Falls Post Office, which is on the National Register for Historic Places.
You have free articles remaining.
Taylor has also been involved with the Tourism Bureau and volunteered to help with the Sartori Hospital Festival of Trees fundraiser. She served on a committee to create an Authors' Festival in Cedar Falls.
For information on DAR, email cedarfallsdar@gmail.com or call 939-7260.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.