CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution recently honored Cynthia Sweet and Mary Taylor.

Sweet is the executive director for the Cedar Falls Community Foundation and has been involved with the Tourism Bureau in Cedar Falls. She worked with the city commission to save the Cedar Falls Post Office, which is on the National Register for Historic Places.

Taylor has also been involved with the Tourism Bureau and volunteered to help with the Sartori Hospital Festival of Trees fundraiser. She served on a committee to create an Authors' Festival in Cedar Falls.

For information on DAR, email cedarfallsdar@gmail.com or call 939-7260.

