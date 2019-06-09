CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Community Foundation has awarded six $5,000 scholarships from the Robert Eller Study Abroad Endowment to support University of Northern Iowa students with study abroad during the fall 2019 semester.
The study abroad endowment was established by emeritus UNI Education Media Specialist Robert Eller to foster the educational, professional, and personal growth of undergraduate students at UNI by providing funds to support study outside the United States for students whose previous travel and study experiences abroad had been limited.
Applications are accepted through the UNI Study Abroad Center and reviewed by a committee of University of Northern Iowa Emeritus Association members and Cedar Falls Community Foundation executive director Cynthia Sweet.
Six students were chosen to receive scholarships for Fall 2019 from the Robert Eller Study Abroad Endowment.
Morgan Kapping, a TESOL-Education major from Nashua, will study at the American College of Greece in Athens. Lucas Krakow, a biology major from Marengo, will study at the University of Newcastle, Australia, where he will take classes in biology, ecology and sustainability.
Sean Ostendorf, a mental health counseling graduate student from Jefferson, will participate in the Taiwan Exchange Program, attending the National Chengchi University in Taipei, Taiwan.
Luke Polzin, a school counseling graduate student from Cedar Rapids, will also participate in the Taiwan Exchange Program, attending the National Chengchi University.
Jeffrey Reicks, a marketing major from New Hampton, will study at the Universidad de Los Andes in Santiago, Chile. Marissa Ward, a family services major/mental health minor student from Marengo, a will study at the University of Newcastle, Australia.
