CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls High School juniors Kellen Chenoweth, Emma DeWitt, Devin O’Loughlin and Sophia Schillinger have been chosen by the Cedar Falls American legion Auxiliary Unit 237 to attend Girls State in June at Drake University.
Alternate is Rachel Brokenshire.
Chenoweth, daughter of Kathleen Sihler and Jonathan Chenoweth, takes part in Chamber Choir, All State, jazz band, cross country, Junior and Women’s Leadership.
DeWitt is the daughter of Gabbi and Jason DeWitt and is in band, MVP, Active Minds, Junior and Women’s Leadership and lighting and design/theater.
O’Loughlin, the daughter of Julie Husband and Jim O’Loughlin, participates in track, cross country, Volunteer Club, speech team, Science Bowl, Science Olympiad and Women’s Leadership.
Schillinger, the daughter of Suzy Freedman and Dean Schillinger, is in track, cross country, Active Minds, Teen Trust, MVP, Women’s Leadership and Environmental Awareness Team.
Girls State, in its 74th year, gives participants experience in learning about the political process.
