CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls American Legion Post 237 is announcing the selections of the 2019 American Legion Hawkeye Boys State delegates.
Hawkeye Boys State will be at Camp Dodge in Johnston in June.
The delegates are all juniors at Cedar Falls High School: Ryan Westhoff, son of Jon and Janie Westhoff of Waterloo; Deniz Tazegul, son of Gokhan and Mena Tazegul of Cedar Falls; and Siddhartha Kalala, son of Srinivas and Prasanthi Kalala of Cedar Falls.
Boys State provides a weeklong hands-on experience in the democratic form of government, the organization of political parties and the relationship of one to the other in shaping Iowa government.
