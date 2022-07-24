Caughron/50

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jean and Cliff Caughron 

WATERLOO -- Cliff and Jean Caughron will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary.

An open house is planned from 5 to 9 p.m. July 30 at their home, 1753 Caras Road.

They were married July 28, 1972. She is a registered nurse in the OR. He is retired from the Waterloo Police Department.

They are the parents of three children: Benjamin and Jessica, Matthew, and Neal and Anna. There are 10 grandchildren.

Cliff is still working on his golf game, and Jean is still working. After all these years, they’re still having fun!

