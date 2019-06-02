{{featured_button_text}}
Casey/50

Mr. and Mrs. Casey then

WATERLOO — John and Linda Thomson Casey are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception for friends and family from 2 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, June 9, at the home of Linda’s sister, Karen Hoppes, 145 Lichty Blvd., Waterloo.

They were married June 7, 1969, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Waterloo.

John retired from Swiss Valley Farms and Linda from the Waterloo Community Schools.

Hosting the event will be their sons, Brian and Tina, Jason and Michi and Kevin and Lisa. They have five grandchildren, Kaelynn, Chelsea, Aaron, Liam and Keaton, along with four great-grandchildren.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

