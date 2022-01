DENVER — Caryl Yvonne Tjaden of Denver will celebrate her 85th birthday with a card shower.

She was born on Feb. 5, 1937, to Lavern and Joyce Sigler in Charles City. She married William Tjaden on Aug. 10, 1958.

Caryl retired in 1999 after 18 1/2 years at Schumacher Elevator Co.

Her children are Kevin, Kent, Mark and Brett. There are eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 11 Denver, IA 50622

