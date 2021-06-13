Carpenter/50

WATERLOO-Mr. and Mrs. Carpenter are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family gathering.

Bob Carpenter married Carolyn Watson on June 12, 1971 at Grace Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Mr. Carpenter is a retired pipe fitter from John Deere. Mrs. Carpenter is retired from being a director of the Phelps Youth Pavilion at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

Their family includes: Ryan of Lake Park, Megan (Chris) Wendling of Hudson, along with six grandchildren; Kiersten, Keegan, Cameron, Cohen Carpenter, Cooper and Maxwell Wendling.

Cards can be sent to: 717 Grindstone Circle, Waterloo, 50702.

