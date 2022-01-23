Carolyn Jo Henninger 

WAVERLY — Carolyn Jo (Jones) Henninger will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower.

She was born in Iowa City on Jan. 25, 1942, the daughter of Grace Jones and Ira Miller. Carolyn married Roger James Henninger on June 22, 1961, at St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly.

Early in her career, Carolyn was a nurse’s aide at Convalescent Home and has retired from Shell Rock Health Care Center, where she was the activities assistant.

Her family includes two sons, Rick Henninger and Michael Henninger, five grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Cards may be sent to 210 15th St. NW, Apt 101, Waverly, IA 50677.

