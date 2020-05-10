Happy Birthday,
Carolyn Gray!FAIRBANK — Carolyn Gray will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower.
She was born on May 15, 1940, in Waverly to Sam and Lydia Johnson. She married LeRoy Gray on Dec. 7, 1958, and was a homemaker for many years.
Her children are Margo Campbell, Anita Caskie, Monte, and Darrin (Cynthia) Gary. She also has 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Cards can be sent to: 1307 Baxter Ave., Fairbank, 50629.
Carolyn’s many hobbies include quilting, tending to her flower beds and yard, doting on her grand- and great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family will gather for a birthday celebration at a later date.
