Carol Olsson
0 comments
BIRTHDAY

Carol Olsson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carol Olsson

Carol Olsson

CEDAR FALLS — Carol Olsson is celebrating her 80th birthday with a card shower.

She was born Feb. 9, 1940, in Waterloo.

Her family includes children Scott (Paula) Eggleston, Mike (Tami) Eggleston, Mark (Molly) Eggleston and Pam DeBoer (Mark Stearn), as well as nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Happy Birthday, Carol!

Please help her celebrate her 80th birthday by sending her a card at 2307 Loma St., Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence Ramsell
Celebrations

Florence Ramsell

Florence Ramsell will be honored on her 100 birthday with a party from 2 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Feb. 9, at Maples Lanes.

Jacobi/50
Celebrations

Jacobi/50

Richard "Dick" and Lola (Boddicker) Jacobi celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner over the holidays.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News